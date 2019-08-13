Agency report

Rain fell again in Muna, the town hosting Arafat, a very significant place for pilgrims in the Islamic holy land, Mecca.

The excitement caused by rain started August 10 when pilgrims witnessed intermittent showers that drenched thousands of them who however remained steadfast to carry on with their religious obligations.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stated that rain began to fall again at about 3 p.m, Monday.

It quoted some pilgrims as describing this year’s Arafat Day as unique because it came with rains.

Generally, rainfall in Saudi Arabia is not common because of the desert nature of the area.

“That this year’s Arafat comes with rainfall means that my prayer and those of other pilgrims have been answered,” Mohammed Tijani, a pilgrim was quoted to have said.