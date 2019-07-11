Our reporter

A religious group known as Muslim Parents Forum of the International School, Ibadan has petitioned the Department of State Security (DSS) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over what it term harassment of their children and wards by the management of the school.

In separate letters dated 9th July, 2019 and signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun and Hajia Bilkis O. Badiru, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Forum called on the two government bodies to intervene and ensure that justice prevails in the school community.

Recalling their earlier letter to the school authorities to allow their daughters express their religious freedom by wearing hijab to school, they stated that the matter was later dragged to court but was struck out on technical grounds on 25th June 2019.

The Forum said that capitalizing on the outcome of the court case, the school management, especially the Principal have resorted to intimidation of the affected Muslim female students, a development they said is not acceptable.

“The association in a letter dated 29th October 2018 informed the school authority of our daughters’ intention to freely express their right to religious freedom and expression by adorning the hijab to school like their counterparts in other State affiliated secondary schools. This right was later freely expressed on the 12th and 13th of November, 2018.

“On the 14th of November, the school management decided to harass the girls; forcibly removed them from classes and held them incommunicado in a section of the school library under the watchful eyes of the school security personnel throughout the school period.

“The matter later became a legal issue at the Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan. The matter was later struck out on technical ground on 25th June 2019. While, we are working on the next line of action, our children informed us on 1st July that the school Principal announced on the assembly that she had banned the use of hijab within and outside the school premises.

“This flagrant disregard for the constitutional rights of the girls to adorn the hijab especially outside the school premises was considered an affront on the collective sensibilities of the Muslims who have children in the school. However, we calmed ourselves down thinking the principal was quoted out of context.

“It was therefore disturbing that the school principal through a staff of the account department, Mr. Odewale and a security guard, Mr. John Mike took the laws into their hands by harassing our daughters for adorning the hijab outside the school premises, several meters away from the school gate on 3rd July, 2019. Although, the girls were later allowed entry, but only after they have been thoroughly disgraced in front of their peers,” the letter stated.

Continuing, the Forum stated that the situation was escalated further by the school’s management recently, when the girls were disgraced outside the school premises.

“On 4th July, the situation became worse as the girls were thoroughly disgraced outside the school premises under the watchful eyes of the Chief Security Officer of the University of Ibadan, the school Vice Principal, Mr. Akintunde, Mr Odewale of the Accounts Department, hordes of security personnel from both the University and the school and some gun-wielding policemen. The video of the harassment is currently trending on social media.

“The matter was promptly reported to the leadership of the University of Ibadan Muslim Community, who swung into action by contacting the University Administration. This probably informed the decision of the school authority to relax their draconian posture on 5th and 8th July to a more sinister but less observable form of harassment.

“This psychological torture began this time around on 4th July 2019 immediately the girls entered the school gate as one of the girls was isolated and targeted for harassment. The concerned girl, who has a medical ailment which warrants her being in cardigan most of the times was compelled to pull off her protective clothing, in spite of her persistent explanation to Mr. Omokunmi, one of the Vice Principals, with an intent to cause her harm and thus enrage her parents.

“It is worth noting that the school management is aware of the girl’s medical condition. Despite forcing the girl to expose herself to cold, the girl was made to face a hurriedly composed panel of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) for the concocted offense. In addition, she was also arraigned for adorning the hijab outside the school premises and threatened with either suspension or expulsion.

“On Saturday, 6th of July, her father, who is an academic staff of the University of Ibadan, was also given a dose of the subtle harassment as a plain-clothed security official of the school was surreptitiously snapping his pictures while exiting the gates of the school, after picking his daughter at the end of extra class.

“On 8th July, the devastating but subtle harassment continued with Mr. Omokunmi abandoning his Vice Principal duty and standing at the school gate to stalk and continuously cover the movement of the girl in question right from the gate to her class. Similar thing was done to three other girls on Monday July 8 and Tuesday July 9, 2019 respectively,” the letter stated, adding that the Forum has contacted lawyers to take up the matter.

They therefore requested that NHRC and DSS intervene by ensuring the halting of abuses on the students as well as protection of their rights as citizens.