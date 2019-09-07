The Ansar-ul-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN) has urged African leaders to make history compulsory in schools in order to enable youths appreciate the continent better.

The ADYAN Chairman, Mr Lut Joacquim, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) on the sideline of the 2019 association’s youth week with the theme’ ‘Breaking Barriers’ in Lagos on Saturday.

According for him, history subject will allow youths understand the contribution of former African leaders and compatriots towards the development of the continent, especially during its independence struggle.

“If the contributions of other Africans was taught to citizens of each African countries, there will not be anything of hatred among Africans and there will not be reason attacking our fellow Africans.

”We are all aware of apartheid, how much Nigerian contributed during South African saga, we knew how many South Africans citizens we adopted in Nigeria. We are aware of many contributions by Nigerian Government amounting to million of dollars.

“If the youths of South Africans are aware of Nigeria’s contributions, I do not thinks the issue of xenophobia on Nigerians will occurr.

”We will not advise government to cut the bilateral relations with South Africans, but government should openly condemn it and take a stand,” Joacquim said.

He urged the youths to re-awaken their recourse to Islamic dictates towards finding a balance in the world and the hereafter.

Joacquim said the association’s youths week which began on Saturday would end in Sept. 22 with activities such as; Medical outreach, public lecture, special Jummat service, community cleaning service and safety clinic.

He commended the National Assembly and the Presidency for considering and approving the ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ bill and enactment into law.

He called for review of other critical components of the electoral process that would give the youths more opportunity to participate actively in governance.

(NAN)