The Muslim Coalition Against COVID-19 has raised a 60-member panel to chart the path for raising Five Hundred Million Naira appeal fund.

According to its National Coordinator, Disu Kamor, the appeal is for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, tongue or faith as the pandemic affects all humanity

Kids’ heartwarming take on the pandemic

A major outcome of the meeting held by the heads of the eight committees whose membership is drawn from industry, corporate sector, medical and allied field and the academia is to appraise the readiness of all the committees for flawless start up.

The eight committees altogether have 60 distinguished scholars, professionals and experts cutting across various disciplines and expertise.

Dr. Tajudeen Yusuf of the Department of Actuarial Science heads the Fund Mobilization Committee while Alh. Moshood Wasiu Abiola a certified Project Management Professional chairs 15-man Publicity Committee.

A senior lecturer in Entrepreneurship at the American University, Yola and Amir of The Muslim Congress Dr Lukman AbdulRaheem is the Chairman of the Monitoring & Evaluation while Dr. Salisu Isma’il leads a 12-man Medical Committee.

Another University scholar, Prof. AbdulRazaq Kilani, former Associate Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Imam of premier Al-Usrah Incorporated, Port Harcourt is in charge of the Logistics Committee comprising of 8 members.

Alh. Muhammad AlHassan, The Registrar of Islamic Education Trust, Minna, was appointed to head the Government Liaison Committee, Alh. Ariyo Olusekun chairs the Audit Committee and Alh. Ajiroba Moroof Adedokun leads the Account Committee.

The National Coordinator, Disu Kamor of the Muslim Public Affairs Centre, MPAC, Nigeria praised “the remarkable commitment and sacrifices of every individual backed by our respective organizations”.

This remarkable commitment, he said, “has moved us to a state of readiness for start up,” noting that each committee has been working hard to close the remaining few gaps for a flawless operation.

He assured that the coalition Work Plan will soon be ready and “we all shall see the clear plan of what intervention and relief works the coalition shall be doing across the entire country, making substantial contributions to the nation’s efforts against the threat of COVID-19 on our lives and economy.”

According to Kamor, “it is a fresh and pleasant experience to see how quickly we are able to achieve so much simply by coming together and determining to work together.”

While praying to Allah to bless this work and guide us to achieve the ultimate success here and hereafter, he stressed that it was more important to now refocus the coalition’s energy and time to aim for and hit the targets.

“As we approach the end of a phase in the development of this coalition, we should get ready to enter the new phase with equal determination. This would require us to change our mindset and adjust our manner of working.

Most of our focus now should be on working together to achieve our fundraising targets. The fund we target to raise is the fuel on which the machine we are building will work”, he explained. In addition, he challenged all members “to roll up our sleeves and help the coalition reach the farthest and widest spaces within our personal sphere of influence.”

“Each one of us knows someone who can donate big or little. We need to take this appeal to them and encourage them to support the coalition. We need to give everyone the opportunity to say yes or no to help.

Also, we need to take this appeal to our individual organizations to do its part.

There are huge responsibilities on us as organisations and as individuals. But hopefully, that is one of the reasons why we agreed to work together.

By leaning on each other and learning from one another, we will achieve resounding success in sha Allah.

This is the path we have called one another to here, and now it is time we go out and call others to the same path.”

Kamor ended his address to the coalition members with prayer for the nation, and quick recovery of all those infected with coronavirus.