Muslim cleric tasks FG on security, economy

Isaac Job, Uyo

As the Nigeria Muslims faithful join their counterpart across the world to mark the Eid al fitri festival, the chief Imam of Uyo mosque in Akwa Ibom state, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, has urged the Federal Government to expedite actions on policies that would improve the nation’s economy as well as tackle the increase rate of insecurity in the country.

Adamu who disclosed this while speaking to reporters appreciated the policies and programmes of government in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari but added that the policies should be translated into better living condition for citizens in the next level.

“The expectations from government are enormous. We take the President by his words, that he will do things differently this time.

“We expect him to redouble efforts in revamping the economy, fighting corruption and insecurity in the country. The security challenges is so alarming now, especially in the northern part of the country.

“We want the President to sit up and face the challenges headlong, because it has given us bad name and has driven away investors from the country. So, the citizens of this country expect a lot from governments. We will take him by his words, that he will do things differently to benefit the citizens.”, Adamu said.

The cleric also urged the state governors to fulfill their campaign promises by providing the citizens with the dividends of democracy.

He said the country is blessed with human and natural resources that if harness properly would lift the citizens from poverty and unemployment.

“In Akwa Ibom state, the Governor said he is coming for completion agenda, we want leaders at States and Federal levels to appoint people of proven integrity into their cabinets.

“As the Federal Government is going to give money directly to the Local Government Areas, we expect them to sit up and make good use of the money coming to them.

“They are the closest government to the people, they should do something differently to bring dividends of democracy to the grassroots’’,he said.

Adamu urged the citizens to remain peaceful, be law abiding, shun crimes and all vices inimical to progress and hold their leaders accountable.