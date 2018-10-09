Music: Yung G$$ – Alicia

Fast rising Nigerian act, Ayogun Akogun, popularly known as Yung G$$ makes his grand entrance to the Nigerian music industry as he drops his first hit single titled “Alicia”.

The rave of the moment has more singles in his catalogs and he will be releasing them in due time. According to music critics and lovers, Alicia has the potential to make the top 5 hit of the Nigerian songs this year and this is no joke – download to confirm and you would be blown away by the magnificent vocals of Yung G$$

Download, comment and share

DOWNLOAD