Music roundtable for Efe Omorogbe at 50 — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

Nigerian Entertainment Today (Netng) and Lagos-based music management company, Now Muzik have announced a music business roundtable in partnership with the Association of Music Artistes Managers of Nigeria (AMAMN) to celebrate legendary talent manager and creative entrepreneur, Efe Omorogbe as he turns 50.

The virtual event is set to hold on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and will see a team of seasoned speakers drawn from different sectors of the entertainment industry shed light on the topic, “Talent Management: Perception, Reality & Challenges In A Changing World”.

The roundtable is part of several activities lined up to celebrate Omorogbe who has contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry over the past two decades as he hits the big 50.

Mostly popular for managing Nigeria’s foremost superstar, 2baba, Omorogbe’s work in the industry has cut across different facets including media, A&R, songwriting, event production and filmmaking.

For the roundtable, Omorogbe will be joined by key industry players including the CEO of Black House Media, Ayeni Adekunle; CEO of Hip TV, Ayo Animashaun; talent managers Godwin Tom and Sunday Are; Senior Manager, Sponsorship & Promotions at MTN, Osaze Ebueku; EVP at Chocolate City Group, Aibee Abidoye; media personality, Olisa Adibua; and superstar singer, Seyi Shay.

The session will be moderated by Buki Sawyer-Izeogu of Buki HQ, while industry powerhouse, Edi Lawani will deliver the keynote address.

Speaking on why Netng is hosting the event, CEO of ID Africa, Femi Falodun said, “Since 2009, and through platforms like NECLive and NET Honours, Netng has consistently chronicled, celebrated and honoured the best of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Today, we can’t possibly tell the story of Nigeria’s music industry in the past 20 years without mentioning Efe Omorogbe and his remarkable contributions, and this is why we are proud to be partnering with Now Muzik for this special event.”

Efe Omorogbe added that, “Netng has been a longtime partner, and I’m honoured that they are doing this in collaboration with AMAMN and Now Muzik.

There are lots of misconceptions around talent management and this session will no doubt address a lot of them.

I encourage everyone interested in talent management and the entertainment business as a whole to attend because from the line-up of panelists, I’m confident that we’ll all pick up a lesson or two.”

Sijuade Adedokun, President, AMAMN said, “This is the time we need to be real, stay true to the core mission of our job ,work smart, lean in, keep spirits up and help our artistes in making things happen.”