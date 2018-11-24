 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Music: Livegreen – African Lady

November 24, 2018

Rising star and Afrobeat sensation LIVEGREEN continues his musical journey in 2018 with a potential and sizzling hit single, titled “African Lady”.

A fusion of afrobeats, deep lyrics and crazy vocal – “African Lady” is a must have on your playlist. Don’t sleep on it.

“African Lady” which was produced by by award winning Nigerian producer KukBeat is a tune for ages as LIVEGREEN comes through in his very best to deliver a jam that is set to make every lover of good music want more while also pushing for the next level

