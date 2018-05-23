Music: CDM Alabama – “Everyday”

Fast rising Nigerian artiste, Sunday Eleng, Popular known as CDM ALABAMA aka (youngbillgate), who is also known by his favorite slang #whatyousayinmammi, is out with another mind blowing single

CDM is a young, energetic and hard working talented Nigerian rapper, singer and also (fitness trainer) as a side hustle. He is here again with another hit single titled EVERYDAY, this is coming after his big hit single last year titled BILLGATE which gathered massive air plays on radio stations, TVs and blogosphere, though he’s not signed to any record labels at the moment, but his hard work and passion for music keeps him going on, just fine.

DOWNLOAD