Engineer Musa Wada, the younger brother of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada, has emerged the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

Musa polled 748 votes to defeat his closest rival, the son of an ex-Governor Ibrahim Idris, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, who scored 710 votes at the party’s primary.

Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa state Governor, who presided over the primary at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, gave the breakdown of votes scored by each of the 13 aspirants that participated in the election.

Details later.