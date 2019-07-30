By Our reporter

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says Nigerians should allow the federal government handle the issues relating to the proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) rather than raising alarm prematurely.

MURIC position was contained in a statement made available to the media by its Director, (Human Rights), Prof. Ishaq Akintola on Monday.

According to MURIC, while it supports dialogue between the government and the Muslim community in finding an amicable settlement to the current face-off, it has however being availed with more revealing facts about the true state of affairs in the last 48 hours.

“For example, at least two Muslim neighbours of the Shiites came out openly and in writing to reveal stunning incidents of the use of violence by the group. Their experiences date back to the 90s.

“A major Islamic organisation which is based in the North, the Jamaatu Ikhmad al-Bid’ah wa Ihyais-Sunnah (JIBWIS) also issued a strong statement calling on the federal government not to handle the Shiites with soft gloves. Most importantly, the testimonies have revealed a dangerous Shiite principle of non-recognition of either the federal or state governments.

“Based on these new developments, we have no other choice than to call on Nigerians to allow the federal government to handle the situation, particularly in the face of large scale insecurity in the country.

“The federal government has been accused of the inability to rein in the general state of insecurity in the country. Some have accused it of failure to take decisive actions to stem the tide.

“MURIC considers the proscription of IMN as a decisive and necessary action. Nigerians who sincerely want to see peace and stability must therefore, give the government a free hand on this. Boko Haram would not have festered so badly had former President Goodluck Jonathan taken action when he should.

“It is also our considered opinion that members of the civil society and individuals defending the Shiites are not looking at the larger picture. The federal government has more comprehensive information.

“We contend that Christian groups are most hypocritical. They support the Shiites because they tend to see it as an opportunity to decimate Islam, particularly in Nigeria. What really matters to them is how to weaken Islam in the country. It sounds too much like the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

“It is well known that the present conflict is between the Shiites, the federal government and the Kaduna state government. Mainstream Islam is not involved.

“Knowing the excesses of their Shiite neighbours, other Islamic organisations decided to remain aloof ab- initio. Christian leaders who want to exploit the silence of Islamic organisations as an opportunity to create more division between the Sunnis and the Shiites now started pretending to sympathise with the Shiites,” the body added.