Promise Oguegbu, a 28-year-old South Korean returnee arrested for killing an accountant, Rasaki Balogun, and his mistress, Muyibat Alabi, at No. 16, Taiwo Oke Street, Victory Estate in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, has accused the man’s wife of masterminding the crime.

An investigation into the murder of Rasaki Balogun and his mistress Muyibat Alabi, after the late accountant’s wife Akorede discovered the corpses, got Oguegbu arrested.

The murder suspect when paraded before newsmen on Tuesday by the state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, claimed he was bribed with the deceased’s car after seeing Akorede pour a substance into Balogun and Alabi’s mouths.

It was also gathered that Oguegbu who was arrested in Imo State, allegedly took Balogun’s ATM card which he had used in making withdrawals from his account.

I just came back from South Korea. On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, my landlord’s wife (Akorede) came around and called me to assist her with something. I asked her what it was and she said I should join her in the main building.

When I got there, I saw a huge man in the sitting room, the man ordered me to tie the landlord girlfriend’s hands. My landlord and his girlfriend were shouting for help, but there was nothing I could do because I was afraid.

I did not kill my landlord; it was my landlord’s wife who poured something into his mouth and that of his girlfriend. I saw her (Akorede) doing it. She gave me the key to her husband’s car and said I should not expose her. I did not report to the police because I was scared.

The police arrested the woman (Akorede) and the man who was with her, but I don’t know where they are at the moment. I am not the one to carry their cross; they are not innocent of this crime. The police should also bring them to answer to the crime.

However, a police source said he couldn’t identify Akorede when she was brought in for an identification parade. When the woman was invited for identification parade, the suspect couldn’t identify her.”