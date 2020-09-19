MultiChoice, Televisa Networks launch new channel, TLNovelas

By Mutiat Alli

DStv customers, get ready for some thrilling entertainment as Televisa Networks and MultiChoice team up to announce the launch of a new channel TLNovelas.

The channel which is already since Monday, 14 September will run through till August 2021.

TLNovelas is an exclusive channel with a host of the most successful telenovelas within the Televisa Group with over 800 titles.

The channel aims to delight customers with stories that will captivate them through compelling plots that will certainly drive unique emotional connections with viewers.

From young adults, women, and men, there is a story for everyone to enjoy.

The channel explores various genres, from romantic comedies, epic dramas, and binge-worthy stories for the young and old. Programming of TLNovelas include great stories such as “Teresa”, “My Heart is Yours” (Mi Corazón es Tuyo), “Passion and Power” (Pasión y Poder) and “Fooled into Love” (Amores con Trampa), not forgetting the flagship show “Love Spell” (Sortilegio) which premieres today.

“As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content and stories to delight our customers, both now and into the future.

We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the very best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment,” says John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

This channel launch showcases the growing value of TLNovelas brand worldwide, with the English version of TLNovelas, Televisa continues its position as a leader in the Pay-TV market by offering content with the best quality” said Fernando Muñiz, General Director of Televisa Networks and Televisa International.

And added: “We continue to experience rapid growth all over the world due to partnerships with outstanding media players, such as MultiChoice, and we are excited to take the next step of this expansion around the world.