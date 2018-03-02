MultiChoice takes GOtv customer forum to Uyo

GOtv subscribers in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State, were recently hosted to an interactive session with representatives of MultiChoice Nigeria.

The session, known as GOCustomer Forum, is a regular customer engagement initiative by MultiChoice Nigeria aimed at having face-to-face interactions with customers in a bid to deepen relationships.

The forum provides a platform for valuable discourse with customers through constructive feedback on their experiences from using various GOtv services and products.

Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe noted that the forum is one of the ways the business is reshaping to respond to its customers’ needs.

“The Customer Forum is a critical engagement platform for our customers to interact with our brands. We take the time out to engage with them in different regions to know their experience with our products and services. We then use this feedback to improve our service delivery and ensure greater satisfaction with our products and services”, he said.

During the interactive session in Uyo, some GOtv customers voiced their concerns on a number issues, ranging from signal loss during rainstorms, missing channels and other content related issues, such as pricing and programme repeats.

However, these and other concerns were addressed at the forum.

Furthermore, customers were educated on some of the company’s latest offers and services including GOtv Golden Window offer, an offer designed to reward subscribers with an additional month on GOtv MAX. With GOtv Golden Window, Customers were howver encouraged to update their account details through the self-service option to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming offerings.

Some customers lauded the company’s strides in making its services more accessible in the region.

They also praised the company on some of its promos including the recently concluded GOtv Chop Lifeand February on Us offer.

Meanwhile, customers took advantage of the ‘GOtv Clinic’, a centre set up to resolve hardware complaints, carry out installation checks and other service related issues on site during the forum.

Stories by Godwin Anyebe