MultiChoice partners New York Film Academy to ignite Africa’s creative industry

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

MultiChoice is pleased to announce the partnership between its flagship initiatives MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) and the New York Film Academy College of Visual & Performing Arts (NYFA), a world-renowned visual and performing arts school.

Speaking on this groundbreaking collaboration between New York Film Academy and the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), Mr. Femi Odugbemi, Academy Director, West Africa said, “The MultiChoice Talent Factory’s mission is to ignite Africa’s already established creative industries through training and skills development, as well as foster new and original programming”

Odugbemi explained that the much anticipated MTF Master Class kicked off in January, supported by various industry partners and will include series of workshops intended to increase MultiChoice Talent Factory’s purpose of up skilling film and TV creative’s.

Taking place across various cities, the Master classes are also presented to industry professionals with the intention of developing technical skills of established creative’s in cinematography, audio and storytelling to improve the quality of local productions.

Cheryl Uys-Allie, MTF Director, reiterated that MultiChoice’s commitment to partnering with industry experts such as the New York Film Academy is to promote and protect the growth of Africa’s creative industries.

She also pointed out that the endorsement of the MultiChoice Talent Factory by New York Film Academy confirms the film school’s continued efforts to empowering and developing filmmakers across the world.

For more than a decade, the New York Film Academy has lent support to African content creators and performers by hosting workshops across the continent, where the institution’s faculty has met with thousands of students in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya and further bridged its hands-on intensive training in both the visual and performing arts as well as offering information sessions, auditions, and portfolio reviews to attendees.

The New York Film Academy prides itself in developing students through a “learning by doing” approach, blending a mixture of traditional film school instruction with coursework and practical experience, where students learn to make films by actually making films.

Through this partnership, MultiChoice continues its commitment to enriching lives by igniting the creative industry across Africa.

“The New York Film Academy is honored to be a part of the enrichment, development, and fostering of storytellers across Africa, a continent steeped in a rich history of dynamic, creative and passionate visual and performing artists,” states Jim Miller, NYFA VP.

“Over the years, NYFA has been privileged to have hosted hundreds of students—from dozens of African nations—many who have found outstanding success in their national industries when they returned home.

This MTF and NYFA collaboration is a natural extension of our commitment to help bolster the skills of talented African storytellers.