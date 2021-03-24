MultiChoice announces N90m grand prize for BBNaija season 6 — highest ever

The grand prize for the winner of season six of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show has been revealed as N90 million by MultiChoice Nigeria.

On Wednesday, the firm issued a statement announcing the news.

Since the first season of BBNaija in 2006, this is the highest grand prize awarded to a reality show winner.

Prior to this year’s edition of the reality TV show, MultiChoice Nigeria announced early auditions for potential housemates.

The early auditions, however, will only be available to users on the DStv and GOtv platforms, according to the company.

“BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years old or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport will receive an early audition if they pay for a DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or a GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021,” according to the statement.

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe won last year’s edition of the show, according to TheCable Lifestyle.

Laycon won the N85 million grand prize, which included a N30 million check, an Innoson Motors Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), and a luxurious two-bedroom apartment from Revolution Properties.

Several scandals marred the fifth season of the show, including a confrontation between Laycon and Erica.