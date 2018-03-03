MultiChoice, Africa Magic Announce 2018 AMVCAs

Following months of speculation and anticipation, Africa Magic, in association with Multichoice, has announced the call to entry for the 2018 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), the prestigious initiative that honours film and TV talents across the continent.

Billed to hold on the 1 September, this year’s edition of the AMVCAs is sponsored by Konga and supported by Nokia and Heritage Bank.

The AMVCAs celebrate the contribution of African filmmakers, actors and technicians in the success of the continent’s film and television industry and with the success of the previous five editions, preparations are in top gear for the 2018 edition. Entries for the AMVCAs open today, 1st March and close on 30 April.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Director for M-Net West Africa, said: “Nearly one year after the last AMVCAs, We are pleased to announce the call to entry for 2018 edition of the Awards. The African movie and television industry is brimming with exciting talents and at AfricaMagic, we contribute to the industry by not only giving these talents the platform to showcase their skills and passion, but by celebrating their achievements whilst also encouraging them to continue honing their craft.”

The AMVCA awards filmmakers in different categories ranging from acting and directing to scriptwriting and cinematography. Other categories will include: short film or online video, soundtrack, costume designing, sound and lighting amongst others. For 2018 there are 27 categories in all, with 7 open to viewers and 20 decided by the respected AMVCA panel of judges.

John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, expressed delight at the growing success of the AMVCAs.

“We have been inundated with calls from filmmakers across Africa, with everyone asking when the AMVCAs would return for another edition. After a brief hiatus, we are thrilled to announce that 2018 will indeed mark the sixth consecutive year of MultiChoice and Africa Magic successfully hosting the AMVCAs and we remain proud of the improvements seen in the industry since the inception of the awards as we know that these cannot be ignored or overstated.

Furthermore, our continued investment demonstrates our dedication in helping unearth and celebrate talent on continent and we believe that the 2018 edition of the AMVCAs will leave an even bigger impact on the African film production industry than the previous five,” said Ugbe.

Entry for the AMVCAs is free and the closing date for submissions is the 30th of April 2018. Films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered into or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible to be entered for the AMVCAs. All films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they are broadcast or publicly screened during the period of October 1, 2016 to March 31, 2018.