Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has on Monday submitted 20 commissioner nominees before the state House of Assembly.

A short letter which was read by the Speaker of the House, Mr Abdul Aziz Gafasa, explained that the state government has forwarded the list to the house for screening.

The nominees list comprised Muhammad Garba former commissioner for Information, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, Muktar Ishaq Yakasai, Murtala Sule Garo and Muhammad Tahir Adam (Baba Impossible), Engr. Muazu Magaji, Barrister Ibrahim Muktar, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, Mohammed Garba, Nura Mohammed Dakadai.

Others include Shehu Na’Allah Kura, Dr. Zahara’u Umar, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, Sadiq Aminu Wali, Mohammed Bappa Takai, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya,

Also nominated are Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye, Mahmoud Muhammad, Muhammad Sunusi Saidu and Barrister Lawan Abdullahi Musa.

Only six former commissioners made the list while 14 others were nominated to formed the new cabinet.

However. the submitted nominees have already been invited to appear before the house for screening and nomination on Tuesday.