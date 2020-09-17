Muhammadu Sanusi II partners Canada’s 1MT on access to quality education for women, girls

By Joy Obakeye

Muhammad Sanusi II has partnered with a Canada-based social enterprise, 1 Million Teachers (1MT) to provide equitable and high impact projects that enhance learning opportunities for the less privileged in the society.

HH Muhammad Sanusi who is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of 1M Teachers in Nigeria and the member of the parent company in Canada stated that this initiative is part of his lifelong mandate for the implementation of the SDG 4 and SDG 5.

The project, HH MSII SDG Challenge is an equitable, cost-effective and innovative project that provides opportunities to improve access to quality and gender responsive education for women and girls in crisis, conflict, and fragile situations.

It aims to inspire and catalyse innovative community development activities that support the achievement of the SDGs, particularly quality education and gender equality.

Following the official announcement of the project by 1M Teachers, Muhammed Sanusi II stated that “Education holds the key to our development.

We must continue to give priority attention to the sector because it is the bedrock of any development.”

He further expressed, “We are part of a wider society, our happiness, our success and prosperity will come to nothing if we do not ensure that the vast majority amongst us share in that prosperity and success.

I have the strong belief that educating the girl child will improve nutrition, reduce infant mortality, poverty and provide a better life for the deprived in our society”.

The project will also be funded through an endowment fund facilitated by HH Muhammed Sanusi II.

The HH MSII SDG Challenge calls on ideas for local community teachers on how education can be delivered qualitatively and equitably to grassroots communities.

Successful applicants will receive 10 grants of 500 USD each across Sub-Saharan African countries annually.

Participating teachers will have the learning opportunities in Design thinking, Stakeholder engagement, Project management.

In addition to this, one on one access to specialist advisors from Queen’s University Faculty of Education (Canada) and a dedicated mentor for each program.

Application to enter into the programme will kick off on the 1st October and close on October 31, 2020 and the eventual Winners/Awardees will be announced on December 15, 2020.