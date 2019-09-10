The burial of the late former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe that was earlier set to hold on Sunday in Zimbabwe has been postponed indefinitely as family members of the deceased ex-president, confirmed the development to Zimlive.

According to Mugabe’s nephew, Leo Mugabe, who is also the family’s spokesman, Mugabe was a chief and he would be given a traditional burial.

“Mugabe was a chief and he will be buried in accordance with tradition. The chiefs have not told us where he will be buried, so it is not clear yet. I also don’t know,” he said.

According to reports, in some parts of Zimbabwe, burials of chiefs are a secret affair which will only be disclosed after burial has taken place.

Mugabe’s body is expected in to be back to Zimbabwe on Wednesday after his demise in Singapore, on Friday, at the age of 95.