The burial of the late former President Robert Mugabe is currently underway at Kutama Village in Zvimba, Mashonaland West province as the family of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe gathered in his rural homestead on Saturday, three weeks after his death, to attend a much-awaited burial ceremony.

Mugabe died on the 6th of September in Singapore at the age of 95 after a long battle with cancer in a Singapore hospital almost two years after a military coup ended his despotic 37-year rule.

The government had been building a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre in Harare for Mugabe’s burial but his family had a change of mind on Thursday.

His remains will be laid to rest in the courtyard of his home in the district of Zvimba, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) west of the capital Harare.

Hundreds of mourners assembled for the low-key event, which was initially intended to be a private family ceremony.

Mugabe’s widow Grace and his children accompanied the casket — drapped in Zimbabwe’s green, yellow, red and black flag.