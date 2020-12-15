Mu’azu canvasses reward system for effective civil service performance

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu, has encouraged the adoption of the reward system in Nigeria’s civil service to ensure effective and efficient performance of duties.

Mu’azu stated this during the 3rd edition of the annual Best staff Award for Deserving staff on Tuesday, December 15 , held at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training institute (ARMTI) in Abuja.

Mu’azu, who presented the awards to 62 staff of the Ministry, noted that employee recognition is one of the key points that determine growth and productivity in an organization.

He said that the award ceremony was aimed at appreciating, encouraging and motivating hard working officers in the Ministry.

He said, ‘’ If the public service must continue to be at its best in delivering effective and efficient services, we must continue to encourage reward systems for outstanding performance.

‘’The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development has continued to reposition itself despite the challenges the sector has faced in recent times such as the herdsmen farmers’ clashes, food incidences, terrorism, production loss arising from the pest and diseases and COVID-19 pandemic and among others.

‘’The landmark achievements recorded by the Ministry could not have been possible without the ingenuity of the staff and stakeholders in the sector.

‘’I am pleased to inform you that we have delivered over 50% of this year’s budget creditably even while we recognize that more work still needs to be done.

‘’The management on its part will continue to do its best in motivating staff in order to enhance optimum performance for effective service delivery.’’

Responding to the issue of improved staff welfare especially in the area of transportation, the Permanent Secretary assured that staff buses will be maintained and staff will have access to statutory welfare entitlement.

Earlier speaking, the National Co-ordinator and Chief Executive Officer of Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM), Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli in her goodwill message congratulated and urged the awardees to uphold the tenets of service delivery in the course of discharging their duties.

Akajemeli who was represented by Mrs Stella Benson also stated that SERVICOM will support the Ministry to ensure effective delivery of service.

Also, the Chairman of the Joint Union Congress, Comrade Lyon Esebanme appealed to the management of the agric ministry to provide better welfare services to the staff in the subsequent years, urging that the staff buses should be refurbished.

Among the highlights of the award presentation include the presentation of a trophy to the Federal Department of Agriculture as the best department in the Ministry in 2020.

One of the awardees, Mrs Lilian Ibiam, secretary to the Permanent secretary, who spoke to Daily Times, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for appreciating her contributions and service to the Ministry.

Among those awarded include: Mrs Eno Olotu, Mrs Ibrahim Musa, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed A., Mr Akpan Anthony Uwem, Engr. Oseni Ganiyu, Mr Lawan Mohammed, Mr Ajakaiye Haruna Adewole, Mrs Ifeoma Anyanwu, Dr Benjamin Puja and Engr. Okolo Afam.

Others are: Mr Ezeaja Ikemefuna, Rufus Aina, Mr Chris Osemeke, mr Aminu Mairana Ibrahim, Mr Isah Mohammed, Dr Onowu Endurance, Mr Efosa Agho, mr Obasi Paul Awoke and Mr jacob Kuusu.