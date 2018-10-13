MTN shines bright, emerges ‘Telco of the Year’ and wins four others at ATCON Awards

MTN Nigeria was the biggest winner of the night at the 2nd edition of the Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA), 2018, held by the Instinct Wave and the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) at the Oriental Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos on Friday, 12 October 2018.

The ICT company carted five (5) awards – Telecom Company of the Year, Social Impact Award, Digital Transformation Award, Customer Experience Award and the Telcom CEO of the Year awards.

Corporate Relations Executive, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo, who was one of the executives present for the company, received the awards and expressed the organisation’s gratitude to the organisers and the independent judges.

“We are honoured to not only receive these but to have been considered nominees in such lofty categories. MTN Nigeria has always and will continue to strive for excellence in all frontiers. Recognition for the work that thousands of us come together for every day is an incentive to do more, create more and be more.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Instinct Wave, Akin Naphtal, explained that the prestigious award ceremony has quickly become the benchmark for outstanding performance and a symbol of excellence in leadership in the highly competitive technology industry.

The award which is only in its second edition, fields judges formed from an independent panel of industry experts and recognises organisational performances products and services, innovations, corporate executives among other categories.