Mr. Macaroni, 24 others arrested at #OccupyLekki protest — Daily Times Nigeria

By Joy Joseph

Popular Comedian, Debo Adebayo, alias Mr. Macaroni, and 25 other suspected #OccupyLekki protesters were arrested on Saturday morning by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

The protesters who had come out to protest the reopening of Lekki Toll Gate, where the October 20, 2020 shooting happened, were stopped by armed policemen and whisked away in the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Enforcement Unit van.

While 13 of the arrested persons were accosted in a bus, the others were arrested differently.

Recall that the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality had okayed the reopening of Lekki Toll Gate, a decision that has since generated a mixed reaction.

Daily Times reports that policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Maruko Police Division, Mobile Policemen, operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and security operatives of LCC Limited are on the ground.

Some of the arrested persons identified themselves as Christopher Okpoji, Joseph Anjorin, Oluwasegun Ayo, Dare Adegoke, Comrade Kehinde, and Abdulfatai.

Anjorin who identified himself as a musician with the stage name JD Boy confirmed he came out for the protest.

” Why should the government stop us from protesting. I have the right to protest. Nothing is working in this country, we are not happy with many decisions the government has made.

” People were shot here (Lekki Toll Gate) and some even died and they want to reopen the TollGate, no we will not accept that.”

Adegoke however disclosed that he was only passing through the Lekki The ll Gate area when he was arrested.