Mr Bigg’s, the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) arm of UACN of Nigeria, being run by its a subsidiary, UAC Restaurants Limited has evolved what seems like a new business model centred around a remodelled restaurant aimed at sustaining the heritage of the 33 years old outfit.

The QSR business with over 100 restaurants in Nigeria, on inception, the business operated a fully owned restaurant operations model before it transformed in the partial franchise, and later into full franchise restaurant operations model.

The new initiative according to Mrs. Ethel Mba, Marketing Manager, UACN Restaurants, will remodel the restaurants into a scintillating centre of high value having a 21st-century ambience.

Speaking at the pioneer model Restaurant recently in Lagos, during a media tour, Mba added that the new approach promises to sustain excellence in a wide variety of dishes, Partries and Confectionaries to the delight of its teeming consumers, which is the heritage of Mr Bigg’s

She explained that VGC outlet, which was opened on the 9th of July, 2019 will remain the ‘signature poster’ for all the other restaurants in the new concept, aimed at bringing world-class service and ambience to satisfy the taste of Nigerians in terms of meals.

The VGC restaurants boosts of cosy ambience, call centre and kiddies corner backed up by excellent service delivery professionals to give customers un-parallel experience in a friendly and family setting. The conveniences, the eating area and the lobby is world-class, coupled with a play area for the kids.

Mba assured that apart from the VGC Center, two more restaurants will spring up at Amuwo Odofin in Festac town and Abule Egba along Lagos Abeokuta Express Way very soon.

“The new restaurants will be patterned after the structure of the Lekki restaurant to deliver high-quality food and good ambience as the basic standard.

Aside from this, the menu range will be equal and well-balanced in terms of meal choices depending on customers’ tastes or new trends,” she said