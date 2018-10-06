Mpape fire incident: FCT minister sues for calm

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has reassured residents of the area that the recent fire incident experienced around the Mpape area should not be a major cause for worry.

Bello who gave this reassurance when he paid a visit to the area in Abuja on Tuesday, in company of the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development Abubakar Bawa Bwari, following reports of ground vibration and fire outbreak from the earth around the area, said experts have been invited to have a look and determine what actually caused the incident.

According to the FCT Minister, “When this matter came up, the chairman (Bwari Area Council) briefed us as to what I’ve seen. But as you can see, we now have experts from the ministry (of Mines and Steel Development).

So this means they have seen what oozed out and based on their preliminary observation, this obviously as you can see is not something that should make residents to be very concerned now, because they have taken samples”.