Mourinho expresses desire to manage a national team

By Elijah Odetokun

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has expressed his ambition to coach a national team before he would retire from coaching.

He wants to feel the excitement of the FIFA World Cup and European Championship but is skeptical on if managing his native Portugal is the best.

“Yes, I want to coach a national team, I want to have the experience of a World Cup and European Championship, the emotion of the short competition,” Mourinho told a news conference before Tottenham’s Europa League qualifier against North Macedonian side Shkendija.

“Is Portugal the one I want to do? On one side yes as it is my heart,” he added. “But it is very difficult to do it with the country you were born in.”

READ ALSO: Mourinho is world’s best manager, says Muntari

The special one further said. Mourinho has managed clubs only so far in his managerial career and has enjoyed success at Benfica, Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He is currently at Tottenham where he took over in November after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.