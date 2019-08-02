By Godwin Anyebe

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mouka Limited, Raymond Murphy had the Honorary Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) conferred on him by the Institute on August 1, 2019.

This award comes on the heels of excellent marketing techniques, sterling service and leadership qualities that Murphy has been credited with.

Murphy received this honorary award alongside other captains of industries such as Uchechukwu Ogah, President, Masters Energy Group, Ifenyinwa Afe, Managing Director for HP Inc. Central Africa, Lateef Bakare, a member of the Board of First Bank, Nigeria, John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of Multi Choice Nigeria, among other notable personalities.

Murphy is reputed to be the brains behind the innovative ideas that have shot Mouka into the leadership position in the Nigerian foam and mattress industry. While it enjoys a huge market share, the foam company is also redefining the sector.

Mouka has been reckoned with for adding comfort to life through the provision of sleep solutions that have given rise to the opening of 10 sleep galleries across Nigeria.

The company has also developed an extensive distribution network with more than 1,000 branded sales outlets and over 300 third-party distributors across the country.

The producer of foam, spring mattresses and other bedding materials is a proud owner of three production facilities in the country.