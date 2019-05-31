Mouka donates mattresses to babies born on Children’s Day

By Kasara Chukwuma, Lagos

Mouka Limited, Nigeria’s leading foam and mattress manufacturer, has donated Dreamtime mattresses to babies born on May 27, 2019, as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

Babies in three hospitals, two in Lagos and one in Ibadan were beneficiaries of the gesture.

While the mothers of 10 babies received Mouka Dreamtime mattresses on behalf of their babies at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, six mothers received donations made to their babies at the Gbagada General Hospital, also in Lagos.

In Ibadan, four babies born at the University College Hospital were picked for the donation. In addition to the donations, the firm hosted the children to a treat in Lagos.

The gesture was Mouka’s way of giving back to the society and celebrating children in Nigeria.

Speaking about the gesture, Mouka’s Senior Marketing Manager, Tolu Olanipekun said Mouka was out to celebrate children with its water-resistant Dreamtime mattress specially designed with children in mind.

“The Dreamtime mattress is made with a special fabric that is water resistant which prevents water from soaking the foam. Sleeping on mackintosh often makes a child uncomfortable due to the texture and heat produced during sleep.

“Dreamtime on the other hand is covered with a soft and breathable fabric which keeps the body cool at night. These donations are to appreciate our children born on this day,” Olanipekun said.

On the Children’s Day treat co-sponsored by the brand, Mouka’s Brand and Innovation Manager, Deji Odelola described the move as one geared towards engaging children as it relates to the importance of quality sleep, a phenomenon which, according to him, has a direct relationship with children’s academic performance.

“Anything you want to be in life, you need quality sleep to achieve it. And at their age, they need quality sleep for proper development of their brain. So we are here to talk to their parents and guardians about the importance of quality sleep,” he added.

Commending Mouka for the donations, the chief medical directors of the concerned hospitals expressed their gratitude to mattress manufacturing company for the philanthropic move, while hoping that other organisations in the private sector would emulate the brand.

According to them, the fact that the company embarked on such a socially responsible mission was reflective of the fact that the operations of Mouka are not just profit-centred, but also protective of the interest and overall good of the society.