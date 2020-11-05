Motorists raise alarm over operations of armed robbers on highways, beg for police return

Some motorists have raised alarm over the operations of armed robbers on major highways in Nigeria, urging for police officers resumption of duties.

Daily Times gathered that the absence of the police officers on patrol is as a result of the violence that occurred during the #EndSARS protests.

It was gathered that the popular Benin-Auchi expressway has been cordoned off by armed men wading dangerous weapons and robbing drivers and passengers of their belongings.

Many drivers have lamented that the road was no longer safe for anyone with the armed robbers mounting roadblocks.

One of the victims recounted that the criminal elements robbed those who could not escape around Obagie-Okhuo community for over three hours without any resistance.

Another driver said: “We are all afraid of using the road these days because we don’t know when the armed robbers will strike. “And any time one goes to Auchi or Ekpoma from Benin and come back safely without armed robbery attack, you will have to thank God.”

It would be recalled that police officers have continued to shun duties following an assault on their colleagues and police stations during the EndSARS demonstration.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police, had said 22 police personnel were killed across the country during the protests which also left many properties of government and private individuals vandalised.