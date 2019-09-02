Motorists and commuters plying the Auchi-Okene highway have appealed to the federal government to ease the gridlock experienced daily in the bad portions of the road.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some of the bad portions of the road, observed long vehicular queues stretching from the Omega Fire Ministry axis to Jattu junction in Auchi, Edo state following the worsening condition of the road.

The road is riddled with pot holes, which daily causes several accidents in the area as motorists try to meander and outsmart each other.

Also, the portion yearning for urgent attention is the NNPC axis of the road that has become widened, leading to big gullies on its shoulders, resulting in two vehicles coming from opposite directions being unable to drive through at the same time.

Worst hit is the Auchi Polytechnic hostel gate axis of the road, where articulated vehicles have broken down on one section, daily causing heavy gridlock.

Some motorists who spoke to NAN expressed their disgust over the bad condition of the road that is now continuously making life a living hell for road users.

A motorist, Johnson Olaede, said “driving within the section has become terrible following the challenges of the rainy season.

Another motorist, Francis Ojiefo, blamed the bad portions of the road to the poor job done by the contractor handling the dual carriageway, adding that “the bad sections of the road can be traced to its poor handling by the contractor; this road was done last year but as you can see, some portions of it are already bad.’’

A commuter, who simply identified himself as Mohammed, appealed to the authorities to urgently mobilise the contractor handling the road to return to site and save commuters and motorists from their harrowing experiences of trying to meander through the bad sections of the highway. (NAN)