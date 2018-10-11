Motor park worker Dies atop during alleged Marathon Sex with house wife in Delta

A middle Aged motor park worker identified as Chiedu Nwani in Umuagu quarters in Asaba,Delta State in the early hours of Wednesday died atop of a housewife (name withheld) during alleged Marathon Sexual intercourse with her.

It was gathered that the motor park worker had been in a relationship with the house wife since 2017 when her husband took ill and was at the point of death.

Sources said the house wife’s husband hitherto has not recovered, and may not return live long as a result of his terminal ailments

An Eyewitness identified as Mariam Ndikwe told journalists that she was a neighbour with the said married woman. According to her, “I live very close to the woman, the man came into the house at about 12.30 am and the woman secretly opened her doors for the man who tip toed in the room.

Suddenly this morning, there was a cry and shout for help and we all rushed to the scene, only to meet the man on the ground naked, gasping for breath and we rushed him to a nearby clinic. Unfortunately, he gave up few minutes later,’’.

But police officers from the Zone “A Division” who were at the scene told journalists that investigation was on-going.

He added that the woman would be kept behind the bars for further investigation.

As at the time of filling this report, there was hue and cry by the family of the deceased whom they said died of nonchalant act, especially his alleged randy activities before the last straw that broke the camel”s back.