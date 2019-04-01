Mother’s Day: Wike’s wife urges mothers to be hardworking

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Wife of the Rivers state Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has urged mothers to remain hardworking and work towards promoting the ideals of family life for the good of society.

Justice Nyesom-Wike also described motherhood as the greatest and most challenging job any woman can have.

She spoke during a Special Church Service to mark Mother’s Day at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom on Sunday.

She said: “Being a mother is one of the greatest jobs any woman can have. It is also one of the most challenging jobs.

“A great mother is not an idle woman. She is a woman who has prepared herself to meet up with the challenges of living. She doesn’t have time for gossip. She is very focused. That kind of woman is a virtuous woman,” she stated.

She urged mothers to always seek knowledge, so that they can train their children in the right direction.

“I want to encourage every woman, mothers and aspiring mothers to continue to learn new things. The more you know, the more you can give out and the better children you can raise.

That is the only way you can make the world a better place,” the governor’s wife said.

She urged mothers to always dress appropriately to fit different occasions, just as she said society should always appreciate mothers for their contributions to the development of the state.

Justice Nyesom-Wike urged husbands to properly take care of their wives, pointing out that once wives were happy, the home would be happy.

The celebration witnessed the cutting of the special Mother’s Day cake by the governor’s wife assisted by other dignitaries.

In her sermon, Mrs. Virtue Chimela Samuel, said that mothers were vital to the development of the society and urged them to always remain supportive of their husbands as they build worthy families premised on Christian values.