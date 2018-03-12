Mothers’ Day: Hip hop star, Kiss Daniel thrills fans at JJT Park, Alausa

Scores of Lagos residents on Sunday converged on the recently unveiled Johnson Jakande Tinubu (JJT) Park in Alausa, Ikeja to celebrate this year’s international mother’s day amidst pumps and pageantry.

The special celebration sponsored by Friesland Campina, makers of Peak Milk, was preceded by a tour of exciting places in Lagos State.

There were lots of food, drinks and exciting prizes for winners of the mini competition on general knowledge quiz.

Speaking on his experience, a Lagos resident, Mr. Abiola Dauda who took his wife out for the mother’s day celebration at JJT Park, said the experience was pleasant and awesome.

He said: “We are here to be part of the celebration and this has really been an eventful one. We came in after the church service this morning and the first thing was that we had a tour round interesting places in Lagos State.

Even though we might have been passing through those places everyday but the hustle and bustle of Lagos has made us not to appreciate some of those images that we have all around Lagos but today we had fun going round.”

He particularly commended the State Government for upgrading the JJT Park to its present State, saying the environment was serene and conducive.

“JJT Park is really phenomenal. This is the type of park that people pay so much to experience but Lagos State, in trying to set the pace for other States, has made the park free of charge. People come in from to relax, have a good time and the experience had been very fantastic.

“The quality of the toilet is very clean; the environment is green and relaxing. I must really commend the effort of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and the executive. if this is what they are doing with our taxes, it’s worth it.

More kudos to him.This is something that makes Lagos State to stand out among the other States in Nigeria,” Dauda said.

Also, another fun seeker, Mrs. Folashade Olaoye said the awesome experience she was subjected to at the park, made her to be proud to be a mother.

“I am proud to be a mother. It was fun today; I met new people and enjoyed myself in this very nice environment. I want to thank the organisers of this event and the Lagos State Government for this nice environment,” she said.

On her part, Mrs. Ajayi Oluwayemisi said the experience would linger for long in her mind, as she had fun to the fullest.

“I am happy to be alive today to be among the living. This is a very great park and the environment is very neat for the people to enjoy themselves,” she said.

High point of the event was the performance by hip hop star, Kiss Daniel who thrilled the audience with his hit songs.