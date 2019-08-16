Victoria Popravko, a Ukraine citizen has stabbed her Nigerian medical doctor lover to death in Ukraine, but has been released from detention because ‘she has two kids to cater for’.

According to the report, Dr Gbolade Ibukun Ejemai who was in an amorous affair with Ukrainian mother of two, had a disagreement with Victoria and called for a discussion at her residence to settle the matter, and during the process, stabbed him, with the lady’s father hitting him with a hammar when he realized that he had not died from the stabbing incident.

Giving an account of what happened was Dr. Ajayi, a friend of the deceased who said, “Victoria Popravko invited Gbolade Ejemai over to her house on Friday, August 8, 2019, to talk things over in the morning, which nobody really knew for sure as they were in a relationship.

Dr. Ajayi added that “They got into some arguments and one thing led to another, she stabbed him in his abdomen, twice, puncturing a couple of organs and landing him in coma. He lost about 40% of his blood volume and that led him to a very critical condition.

“He was taken in for the first surgery on the same day and we waited almost 24 hours for him to get conscious. On Sunday, he opened his eyes and was able to recognize people,” he said

Dr. Ajayi went further to say that the deceased revealed before his death, how Victoria’s father realized that he wasn’t dead after the stab wound and went ahead to hit him with a hammer on his head.

According to him,”We didn’t know about the hammer and its impact until Gbolade himself woke up and spoke up. We were hoping for a miracle and praying he got better until Monday when he developed a complication and had to be operated on the second time.”