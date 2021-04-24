Mother of Emir of Kano, Bichi dies

Ahmad Sorondinki

The Mother of Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, and Bichi Nasiru Ado Bayero, Hajia Maryam, (Mai Babban Daki) is dead.

Maryam, was the mother of late Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero, as well as daughter of late Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Sulu Gabari died in Egypt where she was taken for treatment following a protracted illness.

Family sources say burial arrangements will be announced later.