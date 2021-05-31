Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry “holy spirit” spends honeymoon in Uganda

A Kenyan woman, Elizabeth Nalem last week shocked her countrymen by ending her 20-year-marriage to “marry” the Holy Spirit.

The mother of six from Makutano town in West Pokot County exchanged wedding vows with Holy Spirit on Tuesday, May 25, in a ‘lavish’ ceremony that attracted a multitude of people at the Chelang’a Gardens.

Her husband, Joshua Nalem was said to be have been left in a quagmire not knowing what step to take next, after his wife left their matrimonial home to dedicate her life to the church. Joshua said; “She went to church one day and when she returned she started waking up at 3am to go and pray.

I asked her why she was braving the chilly weather just to pray, but instead, she decided to move out to a neighboring homestead.” It was gathered that Joshua tried to plead with her not to go but she refused. She told him she will come back once her “spirit husband” has granted her permission.

Her neighbour, Pastor Albert Rumaita granted her wish by officiating the peculiar wedding. He is also said to be the one who bought her the wedding gown and even ensured there was a convoy of cars to escort her on her big day.

Rumaita said; “I made the decision to preside over, plan and fund the wedding because the world might just be coming to an end and because I’m her neighbour.” After the wedding, an elated Elizabeth said she was done with serving the world and has now changed her life to serving God. She also disclosed that she has closed down her business.

The woman said; “Today, I am one of those who have received the word of God. I have faced difficulties, and it made me look for God. “God has shown me signs to travel to the United States when am done with Uganda. He told me to travel the world but I told him I won’t be able and requested him to recruit other members to help me in spreading the gospel.”

A distraught Joshua however disclosed that he paid twenty-two (22) cattle and 15 goats for Elizabeth’s hand in marriage. Their firstborn, he says, just completed Form Four the other day.

When asked by journalists whether he will continue living with his ‘estranged’ wife, Joshua said that he was kept in the dark during the whole process. Although he says that he still loves Elizabeth, Joshua insists that he does not know the next course of action. After shocking the country by abandoning her family in West Pokot to marry the Holy Spirit, Elizabeth Nalem now says she is headed for her honeymoon in Uganda.