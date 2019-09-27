The wife of the founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo; Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo has said that most problems in the home today are largely caused by wives’ over whom their husbands have no control.

Husbands, love your wives unconditionally. You must be concerned about family. pic.twitter.com/tTuQekTCkM — Faith Abiola Oyedepo (@FaithOyedepo) September 27, 2019

Happy 65th birthday my dearest husband. pic.twitter.com/AyRw8P5gi1 — Faith Abiola Oyedepo (@FaithOyedepo) September 27, 2019

Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo in a series of Tweets marking her husband’s birthday also encouraged men to love their wives unconditionally and be concerned about family.

Unforgiveness is one major crack in the wall of many families today. It causes couples to hold on to issues, offences, misunderstandings and pains of the past and before long, there is a rift so wide that tears the family apart. Don’t give room to bitterness and unforgiveness. pic.twitter.com/hggYqUc4xq — Faith Abiola Oyedepo (@FaithOyedepo) September 27, 2019

I thank God for your life my darling husband.Happy 65th birthday Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo. pic.twitter.com/W70nOpFkhO — Faith Abiola Oyedepo (@FaithOyedepo) September 27, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday congratulated Bishop David Oyedepo on his 65th birthday saying his passion for and commitment to education is exemplary

Atiku wrote: “Bishop David Oyedepo continues to contribute to deepening faith and upping moral values in Nigeria. His passion for and commitment to education is exemplary. I wish him a happy 65th birthday. -AA.”

