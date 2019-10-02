Silverbird Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, MBGN pageant camp opens on Wednesday in Bayelsa, the spokesman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Anthony Abraham, member, planning committee of the pageant, told NAN that 37 finalists were selected from 36 states and Abuja, to attend the nine days of training, education and preparation on camp.

“37 contestants from across Nigeria have qualified for the 2019 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, (MBGN) finals scheduled to begin on Oct. 2, in Bayelsa.

“The lucky contestants, between ages 18 to 23, were selected out of over 500 applicants from all the states in the country,” he said.

He said that the camp, which opened on Oct. 2, would run for nine days where the contestants would undergo intensive training in Yenogoa and end on Oct. 10.

“The 32nd edition of the pageant, with the theme, “Every Woman” would specially educate young girls on their roles as mothers, wives and career beings.

“The nine days programme would involve educational tours, trainings on modelling, self esteem and physical fitness, crafts and personal development,” he told NAN.

Abraham said that the selected girls, with a minimum of secondary school certificate, was based on their inherent potentials that could boost the image of the country positively.

He said that the finale would take place on Oct. 11 at Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

Abraham also told NAN that the Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, would play host at the event, in company of tourists and other dignitaries.

NAN also reports that the screenings for the 37 finalists were held in Enugu, Owerri, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos.

The winner at the finals will go home with a brand new car and an opportunity to represent Nigeria at the Miss World Beauty Pageant, while the first runner up represents at Miss Universe.

NAN reports that MBGN, being the longest existing beauty pageant in Nigeria, organised by the Silverbird Group, had produced seven queens at various international contests.

The pageant, formerly known as Miss Universe, had produced Agbani Darego as the first black African Miss World in 2001.

The incumbent queen, Anita Ukah, a Laboratory Scientist, whose pet project was caring for needs of school children and women, would be handing over to the next queen.

(NAN)