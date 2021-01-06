MOSOP accuses security agents of disrupting Ogoni Day Celebration

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) says it is saddened that some unnamed security operatives disrupted its annual Ogoni Day Celebration on Monday.

MOSOP President, Mr. Lazarus Tamana, said in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that some security operatives mobilised and disrupted its celebrations without offering any explanations.

“We are worried that our Ogoni Day Celebration which we commemorate on January 4 every year was disrupted by security forces.

“On that day, Ogoni people came out en masse from their villages to celebrate, but were prevented by the operatives after permission was granted a few weeks ago.

“It is supposed to be a day when every Ogoni person will have the opportunity to express themselves. We had already started when they took over the venue.

“We feel this is another plot to silence and gag Ogoni people as well as the non-violent MOSOP to carry out our activities,’’ he said.

Tamana said the group was concerned about the conduct of the unnamed security outfits and called for restraint.

He further said that MOSOP had concluded plans to move its headquarters to the Peace and Freedom Centre in Bori Town, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The MOSOP president called on the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to follow all the recommendations of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report on the Ogoniland clean-up.

“We are worried that deviation from the UNEP report released in August 2011 will amount to serious violation of the rights of the Ogoni people.

“We are also planning to initiate a reconciliation process to bring on board all Ogoni sons and daughters to come together towards achieving the aspirations of the Ogonis,’’ he said.