Mortuary fire burn many corpses in Anambra

Like this: Like Loading...

Almost all the bodies of dead people deposited at mortuary section of the General Hospital Enugwu -Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra were Saturday evening burnt to ashes following a fire incident, the cause of which is still unknown.The fire incident which occurred at about 5.40 in the evening was described by some residents as mysterious, even as the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident,, saying the command had launched an investigation to unravel the cause of the fire.“Police patrol team, led by the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Nimo Police Division, CSP Benjamin Egu on arrival at the scene, contacted fire Service department, which later put out the fire with the help of local volunteers.“However, the fire caused extensive damage in the building as almost all the corpses at the mortuary were burnt beyond recognition.“The cause of the fire incident is still unknown but the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Police said.