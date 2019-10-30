The good times are here for brands and customers, as major online shopping malls in Nigeria connect to the world of annual Black Friday sales season.

Black Friday is a booster for prized fast moving branded items from reputable stores,while at the same time also offering consumers and buyers the bargain of a lifetime.

It is a season that could offer the smart and savvy buyer as much as 99%price off on some select items.You wouldn’t want to miss the Black Friday shopping opportunity for anything in the world! declares one of the promotional lines of a shopping mall.

It promises to be an amazing experience for all, announces another shopping mall.

With roots in the United States of America, Black Friday is the last Friday in the month of November, traditionally coming a day after the Thanksgiving Thursday,every year.

In recent times, however, it has grown beyond being an exclusive US affair, to becoming a global phenomenon.

Here in Nigeria, it has been growing in leaps and bounds every year since the birth of online shopping in the country in 2013, with the arrival of Jumia and Konga online market places.

Black Friday is a date dedicated to extra-ordinary sales and shopping,accompanied with fantastic sales discounts, across major shopping malls.

With each passing year, assisted by innovative technology, the shopping malls have become more creative and daring in launching out the yearly promotion.

Although D-Day for this year is November 29, which is three clear weeks away from now, the Black Friday hype and magic are already at work across major malls in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin, Kano and other cities in Nigeria.

With so much to gain on the two ends, both buyers and sellers come into the season with clear objectives, well thought out plans and strategies to justify investible resources and maximize available opportunity.

There are consumers who buy the items for immediate use. There are those who buy to keep and use later. Yet, there are others who buy to stock and to resell subsequently, to earn super-smart profit margins.

The Black Friday sales can match all expectations.To underscore the importance of the season, there are customers who deliberately hold back shopping until Black Friday is here.

There are customers who save specially for the season. Others have also perfected the act of moving online from shop to shop, to compare offers and going for the best.

For many of the participating malls, Black Friday is the season their cash bookshave been waiting for! This is literarily the season that bursts the cash register, as sales are round the clock. Millions of prospects and customers visit the onlinemarket places, creating unbelievably high traffic frequency and generatingrevenue growth for the malls, in excess of hundred per cent, just within the promo period.

True to expectation, the malls go to great length to attract customers and to outdo the competition. They present a rich collection of items to the buying public, propose wonderful discounts, offer unbelievable conveniences, providemultiple payment options and lavishly celebrate the customers.

The great thing is that the supermalls are not the only beneficiaries of the goodies of the season. Thousands of supplier brands who feed the malls with the items of sales are similarly smiling to the banks.

Their wares cut across all categories of items ranging from phones and tablets, computers and accessories, laptops,generators and inverters, electronics such as audio systems, televisions, home theatres, DVD players, cameras, electronics bundles, Home & Kitchen appliances and a whole lot more.

The phenomenon of the Black Friday is catching on like fire. Many of the promoters have refused to be limited to the D-Day of 29 November.

They are converting every day of the month for the Black Friday sales, for maximum effect.

Interestingly, each day is dedicated to a specific type of product, which means that customers have an easier job finding exactly what they need.

As the Christmas season is nearly upon us, the Black Friday has come to be regarded as the beginning of the end of year sales.

Experts say that the Black Friday phenomenon promises to keep on growing in Nigeria in the years to come, as more Nigerians become conversant with the concept of online shopping. According to Paschal Okafor, a recent survey found that 66% of Nigerians shop online every few months, compared to 60% of SouthAfricans and 45% of Kenyans.

The shopping malls managers say the Black Friday bonanza is their way of saying thank you to all their esteemed customers for being so great and loyal customers all through the year.