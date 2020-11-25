More troubles for Magu over seized private jets from Diezani’s associate

By Tunde Opalana

Following the receipt of the report of the Justice Ayo Salami probe panel on corrupt allegations against the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, there seems to be more troubles ahead for the embattled chairman, Daily Times gathered.

Though the panel recommended that Magu should be relieved of the appointment, he may soon face prosecution’ over certain actions taken by the EFCC under his chairmanship.

A Presidency source said the panel recommended that apart from the fact that Magu may be eased out of the Nigeria Police Force soon, the ex – acting chairman should face prosecution over the disappearance of the three private jets seized by the EFCC from Kola Aluko, a business partner of the former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke,.

It was learnt that there are fears in the Presidency that the three private jets may have been returned to the owner through the backdoor as their whereabouts have remained unknown.

The source further said that Magu upon invitation by the panel, said the EFCC officials who took part in the investigation of Aluko were in the best position to provide answers on the matter.

He was said to have told the Salami panel that he knew nothing about Aluko’s investigation and could not remember what had happened to the three seized jets.

When probed further, Magu, it was said, claimed that the three seized private jets may have been released through a court order. But he could not produce the order before the panel.

Rather, it was the court orders for Aluko’s seized properties in the United States and Abuja that Magu presented to the panel.

In addition, it was recommended that he should be questioned for Illegally allocating a seized property at 135 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi , Lagos, belonging to Diezani.

It was gathered that the embattled EFCC chairman allocated the house for temporary use as an isolation centre following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But the Salami panel was stunned to discover during its visit to inspect the building that property had been converted by yet to be identified persons. The panel members were confronted with the sight of permanent structures being erected on the property during their visit”, the source said.

Recalled that the Salami-led probe panel submitted its report to President Buhari last Friday in which it recommended Magu’s sack as EFCC acting chairman.

The panel, in the summary of its report submitted to Buhari, also advised the President to appoint a new EFCC chairman in an interim position for two years.

The panel, it was further gathered asked President Buhari to appoint the next EFCC chairman from outside the police force.

It was also on record that President Buhari while receiving the Salami panel’s report, had vowed that his administration was ready to tackle corruption headlong with a view to eradicating the social malaise in the country.

He said the war against corruption should be fought without fear or favour, adding that no individual is bigger than the country.

The President also said he took the decision to probe Magu because of “serious allegations” levelled against the anti-graft agency under his watch.

