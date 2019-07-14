Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Current data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that more than one million new cases of curable sexually transmitted infections among people aged 15-49 years are recorded every day.

According to the global health body this amount to more than 376 million new cases annually of four infections Chlamydia such as gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis and syphilis.

“We’re seeing a concerning lack of progress in stopping the spread of sexually transmitted infections worldwide,” said Dr. Peter Salama, Executive Director for Universal Health Coverage and the Life-Course at WHO.

“This is a wake-up call for a concerted effort to ensure everyone, everywhere can access the services they need to prevent and treat these debilitating diseases,” Salama added.

According to the research Published online by the Bulletin of the World Health Organisation, among men and women aged 15–49 years, there were 127 million new cases of chlamydia in 2016, 87 million of gonorrhoea, 6.3 million of syphilis and 156 million of trichomoniasis.

“These STIs have a profound impact on the health of adults and children worldwide.

“If untreated, they can lead to serious and chronic health effects that include neurological and cardiovascular disease, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths, and increased risk of HIV.

“They are also associated with significant levels of stigma and domestic violence,” the bulletin explained.

Syphilis alone caused an estimated 200,000 stillbirths and newborn deaths in 2016, making it one of the leading causes of baby loss globally.

STIs remain a persistent and endemic health threat worldwide. Since the last published data for 2012, there has been no substantive decline in either the rates of new or existing infections.

On average, approximately one in 25 people globally have at least one of these STIs, according to the latest figures, with some experiencing multiple infections at the same time.

“STIs spread predominantly through unprotected sexual contact, including vaginal, anal and oral sex. Some — including chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and syphilis — can also be transmitted during pregnancy and childbirth, or, in the case of syphilis, through contact with infected blood or blood products, and injecting drug use,” the bulletin warned.

STIs are preventable through safe sexual practices, including correct and consistent condom use and sexual health education.

Timely and affordable testing and treatment are crucial for reducing the burden of STIs globally, alongside efforts to encourage people who are sexually active to get screened for STIs. WHO further recommends that pregnant women should be systematically screened for syphilis as well as HIV.

All bacterial STIs can be treated and cured with widely available medications.