More reactions trail Kankara school abduction by bandits

By Doosuur Iwambe

*Its a sad reminder of Dapchi,Chibok episodes – CPNS

*Urges Buhari to sack service chiefs

More reactions have continued to trail the abduction of students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Armed bandits attacked the boarding school last night, abducting a yet-to-be ascertained number of students.

Reacting to the development, peace advocacy group, Coalition for Peace and National Security (CPNS), condemned the attack saying, the action of the bandits against innocent school children was unacceptable.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Mohammed Maigoro and National Secretary, Barr. Tunde Funsho of the Coalition for Peace and National Security, they called on security agencies to immediately swing into action with a view not only to rescuing the missing students but also apprehend the perpetrators and make them face the consequences of their action.

It also described the development as a sad reminder of the terrorists’ attacks on Government Girls Secondary School,Chibok in Borno State on the night of April 14, 2014, where 276 girls writing West African Examination Council, WAEC, were abducted and another attack on February 19, 2018 at

Government Girls’ Science and Technical College,Dapchi,in Yobe State that left some students dead and others missing.

They described the attack on innocent school children as not only cowardly but also callous and a crime against humanity, prohibited under the international humanitarian law.

The group noted with regret that the action of the bandits totally affects Nigeria’s effort towards enhancement of child education and development.

While commiserating with parents of the children and victims of the incessant killings in the North in particular and the country in general, the coalition called on the bandits to lay down their arms and release those in their custody.

According to the group, the attack on the school was a further confirmation that the security situation in the country was not getting better,hence the need to immediately rejig the nation’s security architecture beginning with the sack of service chiefs.

The coalition commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his avowed commitment to addressing security challenges in the country.

It however, tasked the president to immediately rejig the security architecture of the country beginning with the sack of service chiefs who it noted,had become exhausted to face the increasingly worsening security situation.

“We received the news of yesterday’s attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State,where at least 600 out of 800 students of the school are reportedly missing with shock.

“This attack on innocent school children is not only cowardly but also callous and a crime against humanity, prohibited under the international humanitarian law.

” We urged the security agencies to immediately swing into action in not only rescuing the missing students but also apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime,”the group stated.