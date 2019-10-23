Lagos – Another batch of 100 Glo customers on Friday in Ojuelegba, Lagos emerged winners of various gift items in the ‘My Own Don Beta’ Promotion.

Fourth from left, Nollywood Actor, Jide Kosoko, SSG to Lagos State Goverment Mrs Folashade Jaji and beneficiaries of tricycles winners at Ojuelegba

Among gift items the 100 winners took home during the draw were 10 tricycles, 20 industrial sewing machines, 30 grinding mails and 40 power generators.

Globalcom Regional Planning Manager, Mr Razak Ande, said that the distribution of the gift items would add value to customers’ lives.

“All these are in fulfillment of our promise to Nigerians. From Ojuelegba, we will be going to Abuja and seven other locations spread across the country and hopefully we intend to distribute 1,000 of various gift to customers with the promo.

“The Recharge and Win Promo, which is popularly called ‘My Own Don Beta,’ is a demonstration that with N200 recharge card, you can win Tricycle, Power generator, industrial machine and grinding mail,’’ Ande said.

He said that the items given to customers through the draw would enable the 100 Nigerians to create wealth and become employers of labour.

NAN reports that some Nollywood actors such as Jide Kosoko and Shola Shobowale, who were also Glo Ambassadors, encouraged Nigerians to switch to Glo network and make their lives better.

One of the winners, Mrs Aminat Afeez, a foodstuff seller in Ikorodu, said she was very happy to be among the winners, adding that the tricycle would bring additional income to her family.

Another winner, a fresh graduate of Architecture, Mr Adewale Akinbowale, said himself and his father would use the tricycle for commercial purpose to enable him to pursue his postgraduate studies.

Mr Joel Ndifreke, a 200 level student of Public Administration, University of Uyo, said the gift would enable him to finish his studies. (NAN)