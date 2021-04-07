More excitement as the second round of the Nigerian Idol auditions continues

By Mutiat Alli

The judges were once again faced with the difficult task of screening contestants of all ages from all over Nigeria who were competing for a spot to show they have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol.

The judges were a lot calmer, but they were also curt, Obi Asika held the contestants to the standard set by those from the previous week. Seyi Shay was a lot relaxed this time; it was DJ Sose who was not having any gimmicks from the contestants.

This week’s contestants gave the judges a tougher time and entertained the viewers, including 19-year-old graphic designer, Omobolaji who preferred to be called Richard but plans to use Emmanuelai as his stage name.

There was also 29-year-old Ivan whose rendition of Aerosmith’s classic Don’t Miss A Thing drove DJ Sose under the table.

Another contestant, Fuburata impressed the judges with her rendition of Celine Dion’s Because You Love Me, whilst Rachel was left begging the judges for a second chance to prove herself.

However, all hope was not lost as eight contestants managed to impress the judges.

17-year-old multi-instrumentalist Ebunoluwa wowed the judges with her stage presence and it made up for her shaky performance. Photographer, fashion designer, and veterinary medicine student, Omotolani, left the judges stunned and set the bar for other contestants that came after her. They, alongside six other contestants, got golden tickets to advance to the theatre week.