Change Advocacy Party (CAP), one of the registered political parties contesting the Kogi state November governorship election has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar to order for the mopping up of arms in the state before the commencement of the election.

In an interview with in Lokoja at the weekend, the governorship candidate of the party, Comrade Ismail Umar noted with apprehension the rate at which guns are being distributed across the state by the powers that be.

Comrade Umar alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has embarked on a campaign of arms distribution instead of convincing the electorate for their votes.

He further alleged that in the last elections, armed thugs were used to intimidate voters and snatch ballot boxes at polling units which were taken to unknown locations and fictitious results presented at various collation centres.

The CAP candidate also said that the INEC ad hoc staff were equally harassed and in some instances kidnapped along with the election materials.

The flag bearer therefore, appealed to the inspector general of police and other heads of relevant security agencies to brace up and save the people of Kogi state from the impending onslaught that awaits them on the day of the election.

“Thousands of youths have been recruited and armed with weapons trained and placed on salaries in the name of vigilante groups,” the governorship candidate revealed.

He also disclosed that the APC administration has appointed special assistants to the governor on election for all the polling units across the state.

However, the candidate said that “CAP is set for the election despite the intimidation, threats and use of power by the ruling party as we have grassroots support and connections. We are on a rescue mission to redeem the state of evil forces that had held the people of the state hostage for almost four years.

“APC’s four years rule in Kogi state is a disaster as the people, especially workers and pensioners were reduced to beggars and paupers who have lost hope of a better future due to delayed and non payment of salaries.”

He promised that the CAP administration in the state will provide free education for women as well as free medical treatment for pregnant women and children from infancy to primary school enrolment age.

Comrade Umar also advised youths in Kogi state to disregard the APC’s style of empowerment by arming them to disrupt democratic process.