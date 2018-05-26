Montaigne Place Spa Launches the Ultimate Beauty and Anti-Aging Secret

Mutiat Alli

healthy skin is a mirror of a healthy body. Exposure to the sun, lifestyle, food and stress may cause the skin to age prematurely resulting into uneven skin tones, dark circles, acne, pigmentation, age spots, wrinkles and fine lines.

Besides exercising regularly, having enough sleep and a good diet, there are other remedies that have been proven to slow down the aging process leaving the skin looking beautiful and young. One of such discoveries is the Murad Method Treatment.

The Murad Method is a specialized treatment that includes spa sessions, DIY home remedies, a diet plan to create and maintain beauty in diverse ways.

First of all, The Murad Method takes into consideration the various skin types. Every skin is different, the same approach on all skin types with regards to facial treatment does not yield great results. The Murad Method provides a personalized treatment depending on the skin type, concerns and overall state.

Stress is a beauty thief and an aging monster. Therefore, face massages are done in between treatments to relax the body physically and mentally while the Murad products work their magic on lines, wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, and other skin concerns.However, the treatment does not end at the Spa. The Murad Method provides easy do-it-yourself at home products and remedies that can help maintain the skin till the next Spa appointment.

Finally, food impacts on the health and wellbeing of the skin. Each Murad Spa session ends with a diet plan depending on the skin concern to achieve maximum results.