Isaac Oguntoye, Lagos

On 27th of June, 2019, The Hidden Substance, a motivational Book by journalist and online news media publisher, Alonge Michael ‘Dele was unveiled at the prestigious Imperial Hall, Alausa area of Lagos.

Unlike some motivational writers who only provide abstract narratives as a source of inspiration, Michael Alonge uses his personal story to tell his story that could change someone else’s story.

In the author’s speech, Alonge said, “Speechless is the way I feel looking at all the adorable faces within the four walls of this hall that graced my first-ever intellectual compilation, The Hidden Substance.



Sincerely I don’t know how well to say it to you all that I am nothing, but a mere product of grace.

The journey that culminated to this destination and location today was borne out of the grace that guided me to realisation and discovery of The Hidden Substance that lies hidden within me.

It hasn’t been a smooth voyage, but with perseverance, dedication and hard work, falling and raising, picking up the broken pieces, mending and discarding when necessary.

I hope a critical and constructive look into my life via The Hidden Substance will act as a catalyst to erupt the latent volcano in as many people that seem boxed up in a tight corner, about to surrender to the unfavourable challenges and obnoxious obstacles life throws in their path.

I would want to encourage such people to shun every form of defeatist tendency, look inwards, challenge yourself and believe that you can always do better than now.

A life of crime, drugs and other social vices should never define who you truly are. Rewrite your story, tell it to the world and someday soon you will be celebrated. I welcome you all to the discovery of how I discovered The Hidden Substance.”

Present at the event, which was professionally anchored by a sensational artist, Tito Da.fire, are these notable personalities, Hajia Taibat Elemosho-Okesanjo a.k.a. Montai, Mrs. Ogboru, Omede Odekina from UBA, Gladys Sam-Sedi amongst other personalities who graced the occasion.